Saturday, 10 October, 2020, 3:04 AM
Pretty Ballerina!

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020
MahbubarRahman

Nina, O, pretty ballerina;
Lighter than birds' feather you weigh;
To stay afloat in the air of dancing floor,
With rhythms of overture remaining abuzz.

Draped in fashionable ballet dress,
You remain riveted on the floor;
And advance your every steps on toes,
Back & forth with artistic swings and spins.
I wonder how you set in motion your spins,
Sticking on toes replicating spins of mother earth;
Glued in its own axis to stay afloat,
In the void of the skies.

Your dancing mate in the floor,
Hold you tenderly in motion on his arms;
While you swing and spin in grace,
In every beat and rhythm of floating symphony.

Your dancing partner,
Lift you on his shoulders;
And throws you on the floor in flair,
keeping your every steps falling musical.

Your ballet rendition in Swan Lake,
Tells the story of a princess in a misty lake;
Where you remain enchanted,
By the spell of an evil sorcerer;
Transforming you a floating Swan in the lake at day,
And a beautiful maiden when night falls.

Name any ballet rendition where you are not there,
Be it in Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty,
Romeo & Juliet, Anna Karenina or Giselle!
Where you dance in Elysien Charm,
Emanating Celestial beauty abound;
To enthrall your thousands admirers,
Silently glued in ballet theatre;
To watch your stepingsin swings & spins
With hearts content lingering in memory for long.

The poet is a former Civil Servant


