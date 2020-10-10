Pretty Ballerina!





Lighter than birds' feather you weigh;

To stay afloat in the air of dancing floor,

With rhythms of overture remaining abuzz.



Draped in fashionable ballet dress,

You remain riveted on the floor;

And advance your every steps on toes,

Back & forth with artistic swings and spins.

I wonder how you set in motion your spins,

Sticking on toes replicating spins of mother earth;

Glued in its own axis to stay afloat,

In the void of the skies.



Your dancing mate in the floor,

Hold you tenderly in motion on his arms;

While you swing and spin in grace,

In every beat and rhythm of floating symphony.



Your dancing partner,

Lift you on his shoulders;

And throws you on the floor in flair,

keeping your every steps falling musical.



Your ballet rendition in Swan Lake,

Tells the story of a princess in a misty lake;

Where you remain enchanted,

By the spell of an evil sorcerer;

Transforming you a floating Swan in the lake at day,

And a beautiful maiden when night falls.



Name any ballet rendition where you are not there,

Be it in Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty,

Romeo & Juliet, Anna Karenina or Giselle!

Where you dance in Elysien Charm,

Emanating Celestial beauty abound;

To enthrall your thousands admirers,

Silently glued in ballet theatre;

To watch your stepingsin swings & spins

With hearts content lingering in memory for long.



The poet is a former Civil Servant



















