HC asks trial court to dispose of case in three months





The court also discharged the rule issued more than three years back questioning its trial proceedings in the case.

As a result, there is no bar for the trial court to resume the proceedings in the case, said Additional Attorney General SM Munir.

The case is now pending with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Satkhira.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah delivered its verdict after discharging the rule issued earlier on petition filed by Rakib alias Rakibur Rahman, an accused of the case.

On September 24, the HC started hearing on the rule and fixed for Thursday for delivering its verdict.

Additional Attorney General SM Munir and Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the state while Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon stood for the petitioner.

The court said the petitioner was over 16-year old when the charge-sheet was submitted against him. Therefore, he does not need to be tried in a juvenile court, said Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman.

The HC discharged the rule as the trial court recorded the statements from the witnesses, said Mahbub Uddin Khokon, lawyer of accused Rakib.

"We will move an appeal against the HC verdict," he said.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina went to Satkhira's Kalaroa on August 30, 2002, to visit a freedom fighter's wife, who was raped.

Her motorcade came under attack while returning to Dhaka. Miscreants blasted bombs and vandalised vehicles of the motorcade.

Three cases were filed over the attack on the motorcade of Sheikh Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, on August 30 in 2002, under the homicide, explosive and arms law.









Following a petition filed by Rakib, another HC bench of Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury and Justice ANM Bashir Ullah on August 23, 2017 stayed the trial proceedings of the case and issued a rule asking the state why the trial proceedings against Rakib should not be revoked.

In the petition, Rakib claimed that he was 10-year old when the incident of bomb attack took place on the motorcade of Sheikh Hasina in 2002 and therefore, the trial proceedings of the case filed under the Penal Code against him cannot run.

His petition also said the trial proceedings against him could take place under the Child Act, 2013 as he was a minor at the time of bomb attack.

