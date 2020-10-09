Video
Legal notice to govt on HSC evaluation

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

A Supreme Court lawyer on Thursday sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned to reconsider the decision of the government not to hold Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination this year.
The notice requested them to evaluate the HSC results based on the results
of the test examinations in their respective colleges instead of averaging their Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results.
Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Shihab Uddin Khan sent the legal notice on Thursday on behalf of an HSC examinee Shatabdi Roy, a student at the Mofazzal Momena Chakladar Mohila College at Savar in Dhaka.
Shatabdi Roy is a prospective HSC examination candidate this year and she obtained GPA 5 in her JSC examination in 2015.
The Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of Education Ministry, the Director General of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and nine board Chairmen were made respondents in the notice.
The notice sought response from the authorities concerned regarding this matter within 3 days. A writ will be filed if the request is not met within three days.
The notice also said the decision taken by the government would affect many students in many ways and cause irreparable loss to their academic career.
Many students who did not do well in earlier board exams often get an opportunity to improve with their HSC results, and this year, these students are going to be left without a chance, the notice said.
The notice also stated that if it is not at all possible to hold the examinations in the current circumstances, the authorities should consider more appropriate, effective and acceptable methods of evaluating the examinees.
The notice said determining the results by an average of the previous results is a form of coercion and thus, is illegal, which the responsible authorities cannot legally do.
The notice also stated, it is submitted that the outbreak of Covid-19 cannot be denied. But this obstruction should not be the reason of bringing more misfortunes.
On September 7, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said no HSC and equivalent examinations will take place this year.
She said there will be no HSC and equivalent examinations this year. Instead, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results.


