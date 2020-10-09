SC fines three convicts in revised verdict





In the modified verdict, the SC fined each of the three convicts Tk 50,000 in default of which they will have to serve an additional year in prison.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali delivered its modified verdict as suo moto move under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The court said the previous verdict did not mention the fine and the court included the financial penalty citing Section 302 of CrPC.

On Tuesday, the Appellate Division commuted the death sentence of three convicts to imprisonment until death in the sensational Gopal Krishna Muhuri murder case of Chattogram.

Tasleem Uddin Montu, Azam and Alamgir Kabir alias Baitta Alamgir are the convicts who received the prison sentence until death.

In 2003, the trial court awarded death penalty to them, which was upheld by the High Court in 2006.

Principal Gopal Krishna Muhuri of Nazirhat College in Chittagong was shot dead at his Jamal Khan Road residence in the port city on November 16, 2001.

Senior Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain argued for Alamgir while Advocate Hellal Uddin Mollah for Montu and Azam. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

The convicts are meant to serve jail term until their death. But the fine was not announced mistakenly, DAG Amit Das Gupta said.

When reporters asked the DAG on how a convict can serve one more year when they serve prison time until death.

"This life term means to serve until death. Even if a convict is given a life term in jail, they will have to be fined according to Section 302. This is what the court did," he said.























