Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Muhuri Murder Case

SC fines three convicts in revised verdict

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday modified its verdict delivered two days ago commuting death sentences of three accused to imprisonment till their death in the Gopal Krishna Muhuri murder case of Chattogram.
In the modified verdict, the SC fined each of the three convicts Tk 50,000 in default of which they will have to serve an additional year in prison.
A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali delivered its modified verdict as suo moto move under Section 302 of the Penal Code.
The court said the previous verdict did not mention the fine and the court included the financial penalty citing Section 302 of CrPC.
On Tuesday, the Appellate Division commuted the death sentence of three convicts to imprisonment until death in the sensational Gopal Krishna Muhuri murder case of Chattogram.
Tasleem Uddin Montu, Azam and Alamgir Kabir alias Baitta Alamgir are the convicts who received the prison sentence until death.
In 2003, the trial court awarded death penalty to them, which was upheld by the High Court in 2006.
Principal Gopal Krishna Muhuri of Nazirhat College in Chittagong was shot dead at his Jamal Khan Road residence in the port city on November 16, 2001.
Senior Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain argued for Alamgir while Advocate Hellal Uddin Mollah for Montu and Azam. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
The convicts are meant to serve jail term until their death. But the fine was not announced mistakenly, DAG Amit Das Gupta said.
When reporters asked the DAG on how a convict can serve one more year when they serve prison time until death.
"This life term means to serve until death. Even if a convict is given a life term in jail, they will have to be fined according to Section 302. This is what the court did," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks trial court to dispose of case in three months
Legal notice to govt on HSC evaluation
China tells Indian media not to call Taiwan a country
SC fines three convicts in revised verdict
20 more die, 1,441 new C-19 cases
Court freezes 88 bank accounts of 5 accused
Samrat taken back to jail
District hospitals to be ready to tackle Covid’s 2nd wave: PM


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft