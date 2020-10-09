Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

20 more die, 1,441 new C-19 cases

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Thursday reported the death of 20 more people from Covid-19 in 24 hours spiking the total fatalities to 5,460.
Health authorities also reported 1,441 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 12,605 samples.
The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent while the daily infection rate stands at 11.43 percent.
So far, 3,74,592 patients have been detected in the country after testing 20,39,413 samples and 18.37 percent of them have turned out to be Covid-19
positive.
The country saw the recovery of 1,685 former Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8 am which pushed up the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,88,316.
A handout sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) provided the latest information confirming that the recovery rate has climbed to 76.97 percent in Bangladesh.
Currently, there are 80,816 active cases in the country.
Bangladesh is seeing 2,199.52 infections, 1,692.92 recoveries per million while 32.06 are dying against the same number.
Of the total victims, 4,213 are men and 1,247 are women. Among the latest victims, 30 are above 50 years old.
So far, 2,759 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,106 in Chattogram, 359 in Rajshahi, 445 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 235 in Sylhet, 249 in Rangpur and 114 in Mymensingh division.
Across the country, 13,794 people are now in isolation and 41,353 in quarantine.
In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.
The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.
Global Covid-19 cases have exceeded 36,077,702 with 1,054,712 deaths worldwide on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The US, the world's worst hit country, has counted 7, 549,682 cases with 211,801 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to the data.
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in India rose to 6,757,131 on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks trial court to dispose of case in three months
Legal notice to govt on HSC evaluation
China tells Indian media not to call Taiwan a country
SC fines three convicts in revised verdict
20 more die, 1,441 new C-19 cases
Court freezes 88 bank accounts of 5 accused
Samrat taken back to jail
District hospitals to be ready to tackle Covid’s 2nd wave: PM


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft