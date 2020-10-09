20 more die, 1,441 new C-19 cases





Health authorities also reported 1,441 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 12,605 samples.

The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent while the daily infection rate stands at 11.43 percent.

So far, 3,74,592 patients have been detected in the country after testing 20,39,413 samples and 18.37 percent of them have turned out to be Covid-19

positive.

The country saw the recovery of 1,685 former Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8 am which pushed up the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,88,316.

A handout sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) provided the latest information confirming that the recovery rate has climbed to 76.97 percent in Bangladesh.

Currently, there are 80,816 active cases in the country.

Bangladesh is seeing 2,199.52 infections, 1,692.92 recoveries per million while 32.06 are dying against the same number.

Of the total victims, 4,213 are men and 1,247 are women. Among the latest victims, 30 are above 50 years old.

So far, 2,759 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,106 in Chattogram, 359 in Rajshahi, 445 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 235 in Sylhet, 249 in Rangpur and 114 in Mymensingh division.

Across the country, 13,794 people are now in isolation and 41,353 in quarantine.

In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.

The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

Global Covid-19 cases have exceeded 36,077,702 with 1,054,712 deaths worldwide on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The US, the world's worst hit country, has counted 7, 549,682 cases with 211,801 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to the data.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in India rose to 6,757,131 on Thursday.















