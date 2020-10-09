Court freezes 88 bank accounts of 5 accused





Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Uttam Kumar Biswas, ASP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case submitted a prayer to freeze their bank accounts.

The accused are Sajjad Hossain alias Barkat, his brother Imtiaz Hasan alias Rubel, Rubel's wife Soheli Imroz Punam, Barkat's wife Afroza Akhter and their accomplice Abdus Sadek Mukul.

On June 7, police arrested nine people, including Sajjad and Rubel, from different parts of Faridpur town for their alleged involvement in attacking a house of one Subal Chandra in the town's Goalchamat area on May 16.

The case statement are , the duo amassed huge amount of wealth after they won contracts from various government departments in the district, including LGED, BRTA, and roads and highways, through manipulation since 2010.

They were also allegedly involved in drug trading and grabbing land. The two became owners of around 23 buses, and several trucks and luxury cars.

SM Miraj Al Mahmud, a CID inspector, lodged the case against the two brothers under the Money Laundering Act with Kafrul Police Station on June 26.



















