Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:04 PM
Samrat taken back to jail

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat has returned to jail after 11 months in a Dhaka hospital. Samrat, who had passed nearly one year in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) was removed to Keraniganj Central Jail on Thursday.
Subhash Kumar Das, senior jail super, said Samrat was taken out of the hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He is now in jail hospital.
Samrat, the former president of Dhaka South Jubo League, came under the spotlight last year when Rapid Action Battalion
(RAB) busted illegal gambling businesses at several sports clubs in Dhaka.
He was arrested from Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila on October 6 in 2019.  Following the arrest, he was expelled from the Jubo League.
Samrat was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital from a "high-security cell" at Kashimpur Central Jail due to his illness in November 2019. He was moved to BSMMU afterwards, Suvash added.
Samrat landed in the central jail following his arrest over his alleged ties to the illegal casino business in October 2019.


