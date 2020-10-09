Video
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:04 PM
Call for hanging rapists gains force

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Call for hanging rapists gains force

Different organisations have been protesting in Shahbagh in the capital and other parts of the country since Tuesday over the assault of a woman in Noakhali and the rape of another at MC College in Sylhet.
The protesters, mainly students, have started gathering in front of the National Museum since 11:00am and chanted anti-rape slogans. Terming the Home Minister as a failure, the protester demanded his immediate resignation.
They also called upon all to protest rape and repression on women. A video of assaulting a woman after undressing her in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali went viral, sparking public outrage on social media.
Rape incidents, however, continued to make headlines. A platform of leftist student groups - Bangladesh Against Rape - called a rally at Shahbagh for Friday.
Many of the protesters have demanded death penalty for the rapists. Some netizens suggested the suspects be shot dead in so-called 'crossfire.'
Local and international human rights groups have issued statements condemning the incidents and calling for legal and social reforms.
People from different walks of life, including students, staged demonstrations across the country for the 4th consecutive day on Thursday as anger mounted over the growing incidents of rape and sexual harassment of women.
People in different parts of the country took to the streets and raised their voices demanding that rapists be given stringent punishment.
The public fury mounted in recent days after the recent gang-rape incident at Sylhet MC College and housewife's molestation in    Begumganj of Noakhali district.
In Dhaka, the students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College took positions in front of its campus on Thursday and staged demonstrations demanding toughest punishment of the rapists.
Several hundred students thronged in front of the campus with placards and chanted slogans demanding steps to bring the rapists under the ambit of law.
They also formed a human chain and left the place after one and half and hours, said Monirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Ramna Police Station.
Besides, several hundred activists of different organisations, including Chhatra Union, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology and Bangladesh skateboarding community assembled at the Shahbagh intersection demanding exemplary punishment and speedy trial of all the convicted rapists.
The protesters shouted slogans 'Hang the rapists', 'Break the hands of rapists'. They carried placards with messages that read, "No mercy to rapists" and "Please tell me, am I next?"
On Thursday, some students of left-leaning student bodies started protesting in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh around 11:30am.
The protesters also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for his failure to stop rape across the country.
They announced that a mass rally will be held on Friday afternoon at Shahbagh to press home their demands.
In Gazipur, Gazipur District Mahila Awami League, BNP and different organisations staged protests and brought out processions protesting the recent rape incidents and torture on women.
Besides, a group of students, under the banner of 'General students' brought out a protest procession and formed a human chain in Rajbari area.
In Lalmonirhat, students from different colleges in Lalmonirhat district took to Lalmonirhat-Burihat Highway in front of Kakina Sheikh Fazlal Karim Library and staged protests.
They also formed a human chain at noon. They also demanded that the culprits be brought to book and put them in crossfire.
In Faridpur, district unit of Jubo Dal on Thursday formed a human chain on the court premises in the district town protesting the recent incidents of rape and sexual harassment on women and children.
In Sunamganj, Sunamganj Reporters Unity on Thursday formed a human chain at the Traffic Point in the district town.
In Bhola, a group of people under the banner of 'Sacheton Nagorik Parishad' formed a human chain in front of K Zahan Market in the district town at noon, protesting the recent rape incidents.
They also demanded the highest punishment of the rapists.
In Jashore, Jashore Democratic Lawyers Association formed a human chain in front of the District Bar Association building around 12 noon. They also vowed not to provide any legal assistance to rapists.
In Bagerhat, different organisations, including Asian Mother Child and Safety Foundation, Bagerhat Blood Bank formed a human chain in front of Bagerhat Press Club demanding death penalty for rapists.


