

Amin Uddin new Attorney General

President Md Abdul

Hamid made the appointment under the Bangladesh Law Officer Order 1972.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affair issued a notification in this regard on Thursday evening.

The Attorney General post fell vacant after Mahbubey Alam died of Covid-19 at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on September 27.

Mahbubey Alam was the counties longest serving Attorney General since January 13 2009.

AM Amin Uddin has been a private practice lawyer for 31 years.

Amin Uddin, who has been appointed as the 16th top law officer of the state, said that he will take forward the work of the government and former attorney general Mahbubey Alam for establishing rule of law and justice in the country.

"I will work to ensure justice for people of the country," he said.

AM Amin Uddin was born at Kulaura in Moulvibazar in 1963. The eminent lawyer has completed his masters and law degrees from Dhaka University.

He was appointed a deputy attorney general in 2000 and discharged the duties until the then Awami League government was in the state office till October 2001. Amin Uddin was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association for two consecutive times.































The government has appointed Senior Advocate Abu Mohammed Amin Uddin, president of Supreme Court Bar Association, as the new Attorney General of the country.President Md AbdulHamid made the appointment under the Bangladesh Law Officer Order 1972.The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affair issued a notification in this regard on Thursday evening.The Attorney General post fell vacant after Mahbubey Alam died of Covid-19 at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on September 27.Mahbubey Alam was the counties longest serving Attorney General since January 13 2009.AM Amin Uddin has been a private practice lawyer for 31 years.Amin Uddin, who has been appointed as the 16th top law officer of the state, said that he will take forward the work of the government and former attorney general Mahbubey Alam for establishing rule of law and justice in the country."I will work to ensure justice for people of the country," he said.AM Amin Uddin was born at Kulaura in Moulvibazar in 1963. The eminent lawyer has completed his masters and law degrees from Dhaka University.He was appointed a deputy attorney general in 2000 and discharged the duties until the then Awami League government was in the state office till October 2001. Amin Uddin was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association for two consecutive times.