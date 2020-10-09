Govt plans death penalty for rape





Proposing the capital punishment (death sentence), a draft amendment to the 'Women and Children Repression Prevention Act - 2000' has already been sent to the Cabinet Division.

It will be placed before the Cabinet at its next Monday's meeting, Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed the Daily Observer over phone on Thursday evening.

He said it's urgent to hike the punishment to prevent the rapist from raping or women and children repression in the country. "A proposal will be tabled before the Cabinet on Monday".

Following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the initiative to increase the punishment for rape was taken.

Huge cases of such incidents are pending in the country's different courts. Most of the plaintiffs are not getting justice as the rapists or culprits are taking advantages of loopholes of the existing law.

Law Minister said, "It's necessary to resolve the problems or eliminate the loopholes immediately along with amendment to the law. Necessary steps have already been taken in this regards."

According to the Law Ministry sources, once the Cabinet gives its nod to amend the law, it may come into effect with a Presidential order as the parliament is not in the session.

When the parliament session will start, it will be sent to the Jatiya Sangsad for passage as a law. According to the existing provisions of the 'Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000', the highest punishment for rape and death caused by rape is imprisonment from five years to death sentence and penalty of Tk1, 00000.

Under the other provisions of the law, the highest punishment for trafficking women is jail term of 10 years to death sentence, punishment of trafficking in children is life imprisonment to death sentence and punishment for abduction of women and children is life imprisonment not less than 14 years.

Once the law is amended, there will be the only provision of death sentence for rape incidents.



















