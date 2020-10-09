Earthquake, lightning major problems: Minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Thursday termed earthquake and lightning major problems for the country nowadays as there is no system that can provide advance signal to save the country's people.

"Although Bangladesh has emerged as a global role model for tackling disasters, the earthquake and lightening are now major problems," he said while addressing a dialogue organized by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.

BSRF President Tapan Bishwas chaired the dialogue while Principal Information Officer (PIO) Surath Kumar Sarker also spoke. BSRF General Secretary Shamim Ahmed moderated the event.

While replying to a query on tackling the lightening problem, Dr Enamur said the lightening had emerged as a major problem in the country. At least 250 to 400 people die every year in lightening in the country.