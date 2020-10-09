Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Earthquake, lightning major problems: Minister

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Thursday termed earthquake and lightning major problems for the country nowadays as there is no system that can provide advance signal to save the country's people.
"Although Bangladesh has emerged as a global role model for tackling disasters, the earthquake and lightening are now major problems," he said while addressing a dialogue organized by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.
BSRF President Tapan Bishwas chaired the dialogue while Principal Information Officer (PIO) Surath Kumar Sarker also spoke. BSRF General Secretary Shamim Ahmed moderated the event.
While replying to a query on tackling the lightening problem, Dr Enamur said the lightening had emerged as a major problem in the country. At least 250 to 400 people die every year in lightening in the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Earthquake, lightning major problems: Minister
PBDF MD Aminul’s rejoinder, our reply
Woman chopped into 4 pieces in Noakhali
Superintendent held for 'raping' madrasa girl
Jatiyatabadi Muktijuddher Projonmo Dhaka South unit arranged a human-chain programme
Justice Nazrul made member of BJSC
Complainant prays for arrest of offenders
DU to introduce new semester classes online without taking exams


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft