Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Louise Gluck

Louise Gluck

STOCKHOLM, Oct 8: American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal", the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.
The Nobel prizes are named after dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.
Nobel prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry were awarded earlier this week, and the peace prize is to be announced on Friday.
The literature prize has been dogged by controversy over the past several years.
In 2019 the Academy exceptionally named two winners after postponing the 2018 prize in the wake of a sexual assault scandal involving the husband of one of its members.
The secretive, 234-year-old Academy later announced changes it billed as improving the transparency of the awards process.
But one of the literature laureates announced last year, the Austrian novelist and playright Peter Handke, had drawn wide international criticism over his portrayal of Serbia as a victim during the 1990s Balkan wars and for attending the funeral of its nationalist strongman leader Slobodan Milosevic.




Milosevic died in detention in 2006 while awaiting trial on genocide charges at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague.
The 2016 literature prize granted to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan sharply divided opinion over whether a popular musician should be given an award that had been largely the domain of novelists and playwrights.
Like much of public life around the world, this year's awards have taken place under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the cancellation of the splashy Nobel prize-giving ceremony held each December in Stockholm.
Instead, a televised event will be held with winners receiving their honours in their home countries.   -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize
Detention of 219 returnees: HC summons investigators
JMI chair Razzak sent to jail
Two more witnesses depose
HC directs Etihad Airways to compensate two harassed BD passengers Tk 1cr each
Ctg-Cox’s Bazar 100km marine drive to be constructed: Minister
Tensions escalate at Rohingya camps after violence
Spate of rape tarnishes  country’s image, says Fakhrul


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft