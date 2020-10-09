Detention of 219 returnees: HC summons investigators





The HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mustafizur Rahman passed the order following a writ petition filed by Sahin Alam, a returnee from Bahrain.









Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state. In the petition, the petitioner sought an order to scrap the case proceedings against the returnee under the Section 561A of the CrPC. Academic activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin and Dr. C R Abrar of RMMRU provided the legal support to the petitioner.





