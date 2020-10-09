Video
Detention of 219 returnees: HC summons investigators

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the Investigating Officer of Turag police station to appear before it on October 29 to explain why 219 returnees from three Gulf countries were detained under Section 54. The court also asked the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to explain why the proceedings are still continuing against them under the section of the CrPC.
The HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mustafizur Rahman passed the order following a writ petition filed by Sahin Alam, a returnee from Bahrain.




Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state. In the petition, the petitioner sought an order to scrap the case proceedings against the returnee under the Section 561A of the CrPC. Academic activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin and Dr. C R Abrar of RMMRU provided the legal support to the petitioner.


