JMI chair Razzak sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Md Abdur Razzak, Chairman of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd to jail, after a five-day remand in a case filed over supplying of fake N95 masks to the Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD).

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Deputy Director of ACC Md Nurul Huda, who is also investigation officer of the case, produced him before his court on completion of his five-day remand.

Earlier on September 29, a team of ACC arrested Razzak from the capital's Segunbagicha after the ACC filed a case with its Dhaka Integrated District Office accusing Abdur Razzak and six staff members of CMSD.























