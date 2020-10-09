Two more witnesses depose





The witnesses are recording official and police Inspector Sohrab Hossain and canteen boy Zahid Hossain Johnny of Sher-e-Bangla Residential Hall. Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed Sunday for producing the rest of the witnesses.

Four of the 60 witnesses in the case were examined until Thursday. Twenty-two of the accused - now in jail - were produced before the tribunal during Thursday's hearing. Three others have been absconding since the case was filed. On September 15, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Kamruzzaman framed charges against the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan conducted the case for the State.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of 17th batch of BUET.

























