Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:03 PM
Abrar Murder

Two more witnesses depose

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

Two more prosecution witnesses gave depositions before the trial court on Thursday in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.
The witnesses are recording official and police Inspector Sohrab Hossain and canteen boy Zahid Hossain Johnny of Sher-e-Bangla Residential Hall. Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed Sunday for producing the rest of the witnesses.
 Four of the 60 witnesses in the case were examined until Thursday. Twenty-two of the accused - now in jail - were produced before the tribunal during Thursday's hearing. Three others have been absconding since the case was filed. On September 15, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Kamruzzaman framed charges against the accused.
Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan conducted the case for the State.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of 17th batch of BUET.


