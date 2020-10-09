HC directs Etihad Airways to compensate two harassed BD passengers Tk 1cr each





Nine years ago, two Bangladeshi women, Tanzeen Bristy and Nahid Sultana Juthi, were harassed and humiliated at Abu Dhabi International Airport by the airlines officials.

The court warned Etihad Airlines not to harass any passengers in future considering their gender and colour.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Rajik Al Jalil came up with the verdict after concluding the hearing on a rule issued in this regard.

Advocate Manzill Murshid appeared for the writ while senior lawyer Ajmalul Hossain QC stood for the Etihad Airways in court.

Two Bangladeshi passengers--Tanzeen Bristy and Nahid Sultana Juthi--had been harassed and arrested by Etihad Airways authorities at Abu Dhabi Airport on June 28 in 2011.

Following a writ petition filed by Tanzeen Bristy, the HC bench of Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore had issued a rule on July 14 in 2011.

The HC then also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the incident and submit a report.





















