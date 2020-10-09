Video
Ctg-Cox’s Bazar 100km marine drive to be constructed: Minister

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The government has initiated a plan to construct a hundred-kilometre long marine drive, connecting the two coastal districts of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, in a bid to woo foreign investment and tourists.
The plan to build the road was announced by Md Tajul Islam, minister of local government, rural development and cooperatives, at a coordination meeting held at Chattogram Circuit House on Thursday.
The minister chaired the meeting titled "Ways to increase the navigability of Karnaphuli, implement master plan to stop encroachment and pollution, mitigate water logging of the port city and development of Chattogram City Corporation".
Citing the potentials of the marine drive, he said thousands of motels, hotels will be developed along the road which will create employment of millions of youths, opening a new horizon for tourism.
Mentioning Chattogram as a business hub, he said the port city should not be devastated by unplanned development that would cause huge sufferings for the city dwellers.
He repeated the commitment to pull down the structures built along the bank of Karnaphuli River.
Tajul urged the government bodies to pay the holding tax to Chattogram City Corporation so that it can continue its work smoothly.
"All government bodies must do respective work for the sake of people," he said.
The coordination meeting started at 10:30am and continued till 2:00pm. Journalists were requested to wait outside the meeting room for the briefing although the invitation letter to cover the meeting was sent to media houses on previous day.
The meeting was also attended by Zaheed Farooque, state minister for water resources; Sharif Ahmed, state minister for housing and public works; Helal Uddin Ahmed, senior secretary to local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry; and Kabir Bin Anwar, senior secretary to water resources ministry.   -Agencies


