Tensions escalate at Rohingya camps after violence





Another Rohingya teenage boy, who sustained a bullet in a gunfight on Wednesday, died at a hospital in Cox's Bazar district.

The victim was identified as Shafiul Alam, 17, son of Jamal Hossain, a resident of Kutupalong camp.

Police arrested two Rohingya men in connection with the clash, said Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge of Ukhia Police Station.

The arrestees are Majhi Kala Boda and Mohammad Alam, residents of Kurupalong registered camp.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday rescued eight people, including five Rohingya men, who were abducted on Monday, said Khalilur Rahman, in-charge of Kutupalong registered camp. Two Rohingya men of E-block of the camp are still missing, said the official. -UNB































COX'S BAZAR, Oct 8: Tensions heightened at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps following a fierce clash at Ukhiya camp on Tuesday that left four people dead.Another Rohingya teenage boy, who sustained a bullet in a gunfight on Wednesday, died at a hospital in Cox's Bazar district.The victim was identified as Shafiul Alam, 17, son of Jamal Hossain, a resident of Kutupalong camp.Police arrested two Rohingya men in connection with the clash, said Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge of Ukhia Police Station.The arrestees are Majhi Kala Boda and Mohammad Alam, residents of Kurupalong registered camp.Meanwhile, police on Wednesday rescued eight people, including five Rohingya men, who were abducted on Monday, said Khalilur Rahman, in-charge of Kutupalong registered camp. Two Rohingya men of E-block of the camp are still missing, said the official. -UNB