Spate of rape tarnishes  country’s image, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that ruling 'party men' are badly tarnishing the country's image in the international arena by indulging in rape and violence against women."The UN Secretary General has issued a statement expressing his deep concern over the increase in the rate of rape and violence against women in Bangladesh. This's a rare instance," he said.Speaking at a sit-in programme, he said, "This statement has levelled the dignity of people of Bangladesh with mud and badly dented the country's image. Ruling party men are not only repressing women and raping them, but also raping entire Bangladesh. The statement (of the UN) is a big proof of it." Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a platform of BNP, arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting the rise in rape and sexual violence against women and children.Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that they cannot avoid the responsibility for the incidents of sexual harassment, Fakhrul said the government has admitted its failure. "How'll you avoid your responsibility since people have no link with the government you've formed? You've usurped power with guns and snatched people rights by indulging in vote robbery at night. You're a government without a mandate and morality. You've no right to stay in power," he said.