India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy



Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Thursday. photo pid

"Let me stress that Bangladesh is, was and will always be a very special partner of India," he told the media in India House during his first meeting with journalists.

As the two countries move toward the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Liberation, the High Commissioner said he is certain the leaders will continue to increase their expectations for their relationship.

"We do our best to live up to the expectations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The High Commissioner will visit Savar to pay tributes to Liberation War martyrs.

Earlier, he presented his credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban. -UNB





























