Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India to resolve issues mutually, says envoy

He presents credentials to President Hamid

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Thursday. photo pid

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Thursday. photo pid

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has conveyed his government's commitment to finding mutually acceptable solutions to all the issues with Bangladesh.
"Let me stress that Bangladesh is, was and will always be a very special partner of India," he told the media in India House during his first meeting with journalists.
As the two countries move toward the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Liberation, the High Commissioner said he is certain the leaders will continue to increase their expectations for their relationship.
"We do our best to live up to the expectations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
The High Commissioner will visit Savar to pay tributes to Liberation War martyrs.
Earlier, he presented his credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize
Detention of 219 returnees: HC summons investigators
JMI chair Razzak sent to jail
Two more witnesses depose
HC directs Etihad Airways to compensate two harassed BD passengers Tk 1cr each
Ctg-Cox’s Bazar 100km marine drive to be constructed: Minister
Tensions escalate at Rohingya camps after violence
Spate of rape tarnishes  country’s image, says Fakhrul


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft