Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:02 PM
French whizz-kid Camavinga off the mark in Ukraine thrashing

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, OCT 8: World football champions France beat Ukraine 7-1 in a friendly at the Stade de France on Wednesday with new kid on the block Eduardo Camavinga and veteran Olivier Giroud doing much of the damage.
The 17-year-old Camavinga put himself on the map becoming the youngest man to score for France in over a century with an audacious overhead flick for the ninth minute opener.
Didier Deschamps made Giroud captain for the evening and in return the Chelsea forward scored a first-half brace with a curling shot on 24 minutes and an opportunist header ten minutes later.




An own goal from Ukraine's Vitaliy Mykolenko made it 4-0 at half time as Andrey Shevchenko's side looked brave but bedraggled.
On in the second half superstar Kylian Mbappe was a blur of action as his 82nd minute strike was the pick of the evening after he came off the bench.
The two goals make the often derided Giroud France's second highest ever scorer, as he edged level and then past Michel Platini.
"Well that's two more in the bag and it was already quite a significant haul wasn't it," said Deschamps, who has persisted with Giroud over the years when France seemed to be coming down with top strikers.    -AFP


