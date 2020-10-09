Video
Friday, 9 October, 2020
Infantino praises Qatar for defying pandemic with WC preparation

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DOHA, OCT 8: FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday praised Qatar for pushing ahead with 2022 World Cup preparations despite the coronavirus pandemic, while the rest of the world "stood still".
On a visit to Doha, during which he got into football kit to play a seven-a-side-match at the striking tent-style Al Bayt stadium, Infantino said he was "very pleased" with Qatar's progress ahead of the tournament.
"We have seen the plans, but when you see the reality, it is even more impressive," he said in a statement which added that all eight venues will be completed "well in advance" of the event.
"Qatar has been able to continue to advance during the last six months while the world stood still -- from infrastructure preparations to important developments such as the recent labour reforms announced by the government," he said.
Qatar has made a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the 2022 World Cup, which has required a vast programme of construction dependent on foreign workers.     -AFP


