Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BTF plans to arrange more int'l meet on occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

BTF plans to arrange more int'l meet on occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'

BTF plans to arrange more int'l meet on occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'

The Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) is planning to host more international championships this year to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After successfully hosting the Bangladesh Taekwondo International Poomsae Live Championship that concluded recently we are planning to host Bangladesh Mujib Barsha Online International poomsae Championship in December on occasion of Mujib Barsho, said the BTF general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana to BSS on Thursday.
"We'll sit with the State Minister for Youth and Sports with this issue� we'll make a proposal to him to host the championship,� if the State Minister gives his consent, then we'll arrange the championship in December," Rana added.
The first-ever Bangladesh Taekwondo International Poomsae Live Championship which got a successful meet and we want to show the State Minister that we can arrange such a kind of championship and we want cooperation from the government in this regard, Rana told further.
If we get permission to arrange the championship, then we'll take the next step .. we'll then talk to a Thailand based Taekwondo club name Hero Taekwondo, which gives the technology support to arrange the championship, the BTF general secretary added.
Replying to a question Rana said, actually their main motto is to inform every participating country of the championship across the world about Bangabandhu and his colorful working life by hosting the championship.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French whizz-kid Camavinga off the mark in Ukraine thrashing
Turkey hold Germany
Arsenal, Celtic question self-isolation rules as Scottish trio miss Euro play-off
Infantino praises Qatar for defying pandemic with WC preparation
Ailing Djokovic 'feeling okay' after battling into French Open semi-finals
Ronaldo denied as Portugal held by Spain
BTF plans to arrange more int'l meet on occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'
Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball begins Saturday


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft