Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball begins Saturday

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) going to return to the game after a prolonged seven-month gap due to Covid-19 pandemic is going to host Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball schedule to begin from Saturday at Dhanmondi Basketball Gymnasium in the city.
The BBF president and Bangladesh Medical Association president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin MP is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest, organised by BBF.
A total of eight teams will compete in the competition, which will be held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The BBF general secretary AK Sakar informed BSS that all the players and officials of the participating clubs have gone through Covid-19 test and the competition would be held maintaining the government's health protocol.
He said they have a plan to arrange more competitions in the name of Bangabandhu on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho' and they want to finish all those competitions by December.
Sarkar said they would bear the expenditure of the Federation Cup from BBF's own fund.
After the Federation Cup, the BBF will host the national basketball championship, basketball 1st division, 2nd division and premier league, and 3 on 3 basketball in phases, he added.
Participating clubs: Bangladesh Army, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Air Force, Bokshibazar Club, Bangladesh Police, The Grags Club, Joshe Fight Club and Flame Boys Club.  -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French whizz-kid Camavinga off the mark in Ukraine thrashing
Turkey hold Germany
Arsenal, Celtic question self-isolation rules as Scottish trio miss Euro play-off
Infantino praises Qatar for defying pandemic with WC preparation
Ailing Djokovic 'feeling okay' after battling into French Open semi-finals
Ronaldo denied as Portugal held by Spain
BTF plans to arrange more int'l meet on occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'
Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball begins Saturday


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft