Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball begins Saturday





The BBF president and Bangladesh Medical Association president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin MP is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest, organised by BBF.

A total of eight teams will compete in the competition, which will be held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The BBF general secretary AK Sakar informed BSS that all the players and officials of the participating clubs have gone through Covid-19 test and the competition would be held maintaining the government's health protocol.

He said they have a plan to arrange more competitions in the name of Bangabandhu on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho' and they want to finish all those competitions by December.

Sarkar said they would bear the expenditure of the Federation Cup from BBF's own fund.

After the Federation Cup, the BBF will host the national basketball championship, basketball 1st division, 2nd division and premier league, and 3 on 3 basketball in phases, he added.

Participating clubs: Bangladesh Army, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Air Force, Bokshibazar Club, Bangladesh Police, The Grags Club, Joshe Fight Club and Flame Boys Club. -BSS





























The Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) going to return to the game after a prolonged seven-month gap due to Covid-19 pandemic is going to host Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball schedule to begin from Saturday at Dhanmondi Basketball Gymnasium in the city.The BBF president and Bangladesh Medical Association president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin MP is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest, organised by BBF.A total of eight teams will compete in the competition, which will be held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The BBF general secretary AK Sakar informed BSS that all the players and officials of the participating clubs have gone through Covid-19 test and the competition would be held maintaining the government's health protocol.He said they have a plan to arrange more competitions in the name of Bangabandhu on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho' and they want to finish all those competitions by December.Sarkar said they would bear the expenditure of the Federation Cup from BBF's own fund.After the Federation Cup, the BBF will host the national basketball championship, basketball 1st division, 2nd division and premier league, and 3 on 3 basketball in phases, he added.Participating clubs: Bangladesh Army, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Air Force, Bokshibazar Club, Bangladesh Police, The Grags Club, Joshe Fight Club and Flame Boys Club. -BSS