Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:02 PM
Loew looks to fix Germany's leadership woes

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, OCT 8: Irritated Germany coach Joachim Loew admits his side has a leadership problem to remedy after three consecutive draws while domestic interest in the national side continues to wane going into back-to-back Nations League matches.
Stuttgart-born Kenan Karaman bundled in a 94th-minute equaliser for Turkey in Cologne to seal a 3-3 draw in Wednesday's friendly as an experimental Germany team surrendered the lead three times.
The Germans are making a habit of leaking equalisers after succumbing to back-to-back 1-1 draws with a near full-strength side last month against Spain and Switzerland in their opening Nations League games.
Next up, Germany head to Kiev to face a Ukraine team ravaged by injury and the coronavirus which crashed 7-1 against world champions France in Paris on Wednesday.
By his own admission, Loew has to fix a "weakness in leadership" in Kiev before the Germans then host Switzerland in Cologne next Tuesday.
In his post-match analysis after the draw with Turkey, Loew was "disappointed and pissed off" by his team's inability to control the game, finish chances and keep hold of possession.
"We have to talk about what we can do better when we are in the lead," said Loew.
"From there, we will then develop a new mentality."
There were a few plus points for Loew, such as Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus who scored on his debut.   -AFP


