Indian coffin used for Dean Jones' last journey





This was revealed in the media release sent by the spokesperson Ms. Sophie Henderson to this reporter.

It is likely that the same Indian coffin which carried late Jones' body from Mumbai (India) to Australia was used.

"It is news to me but I guess it is the right tribute to Dean Jones", Malcolm Gray, the Patron of the Victoria Cricket Association (VCA), speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia said.

"Jones had a special affection for India and he loved Indians very much", Gray, the former ICC president also added.

Jones, who was in India to honour his contract with a broadcaster for the IPL, was close to many Indian players, like Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar, and was a regular visitor to India for cricket-related work.

Jones was a top order batsman, who was part of the second Tied Test in which he scored his maiden double century in 1986 in Madras.

India proved lucky for Jones as he was part of Allan Border's team that won Australia their first ever World Cup, in 1987 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After retirement, Jones started getting TV work in India.

In 1987, when a World XI gathered in England to celebrate the bicentenary of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar partnered Jones in a game against Gloucestershire in Bristol.

A hearse carrying Jones' handmade Indian coffin adorned with the Australian flag and a floral 324 arrangement showcasing Deano's Australian Test cap number, took one last lap of the MCG. The number was also his highest first-class score achieved for Victoria against South Australia on the MCG in the 1994/95 Sheffield Shield season.















India-made coffin was used for Dean Jones' "last journey" at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last week.This was revealed in the media release sent by the spokesperson Ms. Sophie Henderson to this reporter.It is likely that the same Indian coffin which carried late Jones' body from Mumbai (India) to Australia was used."It is news to me but I guess it is the right tribute to Dean Jones", Malcolm Gray, the Patron of the Victoria Cricket Association (VCA), speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia said."Jones had a special affection for India and he loved Indians very much", Gray, the former ICC president also added.Jones, who was in India to honour his contract with a broadcaster for the IPL, was close to many Indian players, like Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar, and was a regular visitor to India for cricket-related work.Jones was a top order batsman, who was part of the second Tied Test in which he scored his maiden double century in 1986 in Madras.India proved lucky for Jones as he was part of Allan Border's team that won Australia their first ever World Cup, in 1987 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After retirement, Jones started getting TV work in India.In 1987, when a World XI gathered in England to celebrate the bicentenary of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar partnered Jones in a game against Gloucestershire in Bristol.A hearse carrying Jones' handmade Indian coffin adorned with the Australian flag and a floral 324 arrangement showcasing Deano's Australian Test cap number, took one last lap of the MCG. The number was also his highest first-class score achieved for Victoria against South Australia on the MCG in the 1994/95 Sheffield Shield season.