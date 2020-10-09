

Eve booters' report to coach for residential camp

Talking to BSS today national women's teams coach Choton said the players have reported today and their camp would begin from Saturday (Oct.10). The women team's physical training will be held at BFF artificial turf and Bir Shershtah Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Replying to a question Choton said as the players are out of game from last six months so he would emphasis on physical fitness, tactical, technical and mental in the training so that they are able to get back their fitness in all sides soon.

The AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 (qualifiers) will be held from March 13-21 while the AFC U-17 women's championship (qualifiers) is slated for April 3-11, next year.

U-20 women's team: Nazma, Shamsunnahar (senior), Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar (jr.), Mazia, Sajeda Khatun, Tohura Khatun, Rupon Chakma, Rituporna Chakma, Anaimogini, Anuching Mogini, Monika Chakma, Yeasmin Akter, Nelufa Yasmin Nila, Mochammat Sultana, Sohagi Kisku, Nachrin Akter and Mochammat Akhi Khatun.

U-17 women's football team: Mili Akter, Halima Akter, Iti Khatun, Mahfuza Akter, Noushin Zahan, Kohotikisku, Shopna Rani, Shaheda Akter Rifa, Surman Jannat, Nusrat Jahan Bristy, Sathi Biswash, Unnoti Khatun, Afid Khandokar and Aklima Khatun. �BSS





















