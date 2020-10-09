Video
BCB in no hurry to appoint batting coach

McMillan under consideration

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh doesn't have a fulltime batting consultant for Test team since departure of Thilan Samaraweera in 2017. Proteas batting master McKenzie succeeded Thilan but for shorter version games only although he played the role of an adviser during different Test series.
McKenzie also stepped down from Tigers' batting mastery all on a sudden couple of months back. New Zealand cricket coach and former batsman Craig McMillan was named as short term batting consultant for Bangladesh National Cricket to Sri Lanka tour in absence of McKenzie. But McMillan resigned from the assignment yet before joining after death of his father.
BCB however, wants a full-time batting coach, who will work across the formats. "The batting consultant was appointed mainly for the Sri Lanka tour," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujon informed journalists on Thursday at BCB.
"Whom we'd appointed initially, couldn't come for family reasons. And we confirmed another coach communicating with few other coaches 'on hurry' basis since that was the appointment for Sri Lanka tour only. But we'll appoint a long-term coach," he explained.
Bangladesh cricket authorities are also keeping touch with McMillan.  Chowdhury said, "We are also communicating with him since he was not in a position to join for a tour due to family calamities. He communicated his failure to join. He is also in our consideration," BCB Chief Executive confirmed.


