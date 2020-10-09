Video
BCB to organise Mujib 100 T20 in favourable time

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is mulling to host two Twenty20 International matches between the Asia XI and the World XI in favourable time to mark the birth centenary of the
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Initially the plan was to host the matches in March and the board even finalised the two teams also but the outbreak of Covid-19 thwarted the board's plan.
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that the board still has the plan to host those two matches and they will move with the plan as soon as the world's Covid-19 situation improves.
"We still have a plan. But you know that this is not possible at the moment because of the overall situation in the world," Nizam Uddin Chowhdury said here today.
"When the situation becomes normal and favorable, we definitely will organize those two matches," he added.    —BSS


