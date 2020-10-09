Video
Intra-squad tournament named 'BCB President's Cup'

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

In this picture taken on September 28, 2020, Muhammad Ikram lines up a shot at a local snooker club in Samundri. - Ikram, who was born without arms, steps up to a snooker table, sizes up his options and with a firm flick of his chin strikes the cue ball and slots a red into a corner pocket. The sport was perhaps an unlikely passion for Ikram, 32, to pursue, but the Pakistani player has spent years honing his skills and can now give anyone at his local snooker hall a run for their money. photo: AFP

BCB revealed the name of intra-squad three-team One-day tournament and unveiled the logo of the event officially on Thursday.
"The three-team 50-over tournament we have planned to arrange is named 'BCB President's Cup," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujon told reporters at Mirpur on Thursday.
"BCB will patron the tournament. About top 50 players of the country will participate here. BCB will manage the tournament and the decision regarding sponsorship is yet to take," he informed.
BCB announced three teams and itinerary of the tournament on Tuesday. The competition will feature National Team cricketers, players from the High Performance Unit and selected members of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup champion squad. The three teams have been named after respective captains Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal khan. Each team has 15 members alongside three stand-bys.
The final of the double-leg tournament will take place on October 23, which will commence on October 11. Next group round matches are slated for October 13, 25, 17, 19 and 21. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the whole tournament.  
Reserve days are kept for all of the matches of the underlit affair.












