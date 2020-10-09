Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BA’s ‘Queen of the Skies’ jumbos bid farewell to rainy London

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, Oct 8: British Airways' last jumbo jets bade farewell to London on Thursday but cloud and driving rain prevented a rare synchronised dual take off for the "Queen of the Skies" which brought long-haul flights to the masses.
Once the world's largest operator of the 747, BA has now retired its entire jumbo jet fleet after COVID-19 curtailed most air travel, accelerating the move to more fuel-efficient planes.
Chief Executive Alex Cruz said it was "a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time".
The airline had planned a rarely seen synchronised dual take off on parallel Heathrow runways but the weather prevented that. The final flights were witnessed by BA staff and engineers who lined up to see them off.
For over 50 years, the 747 has been the world's most easily recognised jetliner with its humped fuselage, four engines and 16 main wheels.
It took its maiden flight in 1969 and soon secured its place in history as the jet which allowed more affordable air travel due its size and range.
Passengers have included John Paul II, who arrived for the first visit to Ireland by a pope on an Aer Lingus 747 in 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran from exile on an Air France jumbo during the Islamic Revolution that year. BA's predecessor BOAC introduced the 747 on the London-New York route in 1971, and at its peak BA had 57 747-400s.
Former pilots have told how the jet took some getting used to, from a cockpit positioned almost 30 feet above the ground and more when angling the nose higher just before touching the runway.
"It was like landing a block of flats from the 2nd floor," Hugh Dibley, a former BOAC captain, told Reuters.
The owner of British Airways, IAG ICAG.L, is battling to survive after the pandemic wiped out much of the global flying market.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Employees in India face burnout at work during C-19: Report
BA’s ‘Queen of the Skies’ jumbos bid farewell to rainy London
EasyJet warns first ever annual loss could top $1 billion
SIA resumes Dhaka-S’pore passenger flights from Oct 20
Marico BD to invest Tk 2.27b for its capacity expansion
Low rates, lending slump threaten HSBC’s dividend ambitions
Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs in next 6-12 months
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
How the pandemic is changing our exercise habits
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft