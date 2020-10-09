SIA resumes Dhaka-S’pore passenger flights from Oct 20





In addition of this flight, SIA will operate passenger flights to 37 destinations across the globe, according to a press release.

SIA has been operating regular (PACC) Passenger Aircraft Carrying Cargo flights on the Dhaka-Singapore route since May 18 last to facilitate international trade.

According to the flight schedule Flight No. SQ 0446 using A350-900 aircraft will depart Singapore at 20.35 and will reach Dhaka at 22.40. Flight No. 0447 using same type of aircraft will depart Dhaka at 23.55 and will reach Singapore at 06.05 (+1). The block time from Singapore to Dhaka is 4.05 and from Dhaka to Singapore is 4.10 hour.

More information regarding Health and Safety Measures by SIA, Passenger eligibility for travel, Quarantine and Health Certificate requirements can be found at the following website: https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/bd/plan-travel/local-promotions/customer-experience/customer-experience-dac/

























Singapore Airlines (SIA) will resume flights between Dhaka and Singapore (SQ446/7) from October 20 next with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays using the Airbus A350-900 aircraft.In addition of this flight, SIA will operate passenger flights to 37 destinations across the globe, according to a press release.SIA has been operating regular (PACC) Passenger Aircraft Carrying Cargo flights on the Dhaka-Singapore route since May 18 last to facilitate international trade.According to the flight schedule Flight No. SQ 0446 using A350-900 aircraft will depart Singapore at 20.35 and will reach Dhaka at 22.40. Flight No. 0447 using same type of aircraft will depart Dhaka at 23.55 and will reach Singapore at 06.05 (+1). The block time from Singapore to Dhaka is 4.05 and from Dhaka to Singapore is 4.10 hour.More information regarding Health and Safety Measures by SIA, Passenger eligibility for travel, Quarantine and Health Certificate requirements can be found at the following website: https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/bd/plan-travel/local-promotions/customer-experience/customer-experience-dac/