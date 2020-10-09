Marico BD to invest Tk 2.27b for its capacity expansion





Marico, one of the listed multinational companies, is also setting up operations in the Special Economic Zone under Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), according to an official disclosure on Thursday.

Marico, the Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2009.

The company disbursed a total of 950 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on March 31, 2020. In 2019, the company disbursed 650 per cent cash dividend.

The company's profits soared 30 per cent to Tk 2.64 billion in the 2019-20 financial year as its flagship product - Parachute's coconut oil -- continues to dominate its competition in the sector.

The other hair oils retailed through the brand include Parachute Advanced Beliphool, Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla and Parachute Advanced Extra Care.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 315 million and authorised capital is Tk 400 million while total number of securities is 31.50 million.

The sponsor-directors own 90 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 3.21 per cent, foreign investors 5.39 per cent and the general public only 1.40 per cent as on August 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.



























