Low rates, lending slump threaten HSBC’s dividend ambitions





One of the banking sector's most reliable dividends could be slashed by as much as 50per cent, analysts and investors say, with HSBC's management expected to use the economic uncertainty to downgrade shareholder expectations.

Chief Executive Noel Quinn also faces pressure to keep lending to struggling households and businesses while keeping capital in reserve to pay for the bank's overhaul and cover any bad debts if non-performing loans spike.

In August, Europe's biggest bank by assets, warned that its bad debt charges for the year could hit $13 billion as the coronavirus pandemic hammered both its retail and corporate customers worldwide.

"Certainly in this climate it gives them a chance to reset," said Hugh Young, managing director, Asia Pacific, Aberdeen Standard Investments, one of HSBC's 10 largest shareholders. "They can blame, with a degree of reason, both COVID and government."

HSBC declined to comment.

The bank, which derives the majority of its profits from Asia, has not paid an annual dividend below 35 cents since 2009.

Between 2008 and 2018, it paid an average 47.2 cents but analyst forecasts supplied by Refinitiv suggest its annual dividend will plunge to 15 cents in 2020, before recovering to 29 cents in 2021 and 37 cents in 2022.

Will Howlett, equity research analyst at HSBC shareholder Quilter Cheviot, said earnings and cash flow for banks would remain under pressure until at least 2023, when the US Federal Reserve signalled it might be ready to raise rates.

"We see this as a longer lasting headwind than elevated loan losses as a result of the recession caused by lockdowns to control the spread of the virus," he said.

"In this context, we would expect a significant rebasing of (HSBC's) dividend ... based on consensus, we see risks to the downside particularly if HSBC wants to retain a larger budget for a more radical restructuring at full-year results."

On March 31, as lockdowns stalled economic activity globally, HSBC scrapped its fourth interim payout for 2019 after the Bank of England blocked all big lenders from paying dividends or buying back shares in 2020 to conserve capital.

The announcement came just after HSBC said it was targeting $4.5 billion in cost cuts in an overhaul that could see up to 35,000 jobs culled.

HSBC's dividend suspension infuriated its many small shareholders in Hong Kong, who have long benefited from its steady payouts. It left HSBC's total payout for 2019 after the first three payments at 30 cents.

Banks are largely expecting to resume dividends in 2021 but it is unclear whether they will have full discretion over the size of those distributions.

HSBC has said it will review its dividend policy later this year. It is due to release third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

-Reuters



















