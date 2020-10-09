Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs in next 6-12 months

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

COPENHAGEN, Oct 8: Danske Bank said on Thursday it will cut up to 1,600 jobs in the next 6-12 months as part of a cost-reduction programme that runs to 2023.
Denmark's biggest bank is trying to get costs and compliance under control and had already warned of further layoffs in June. At least 1,000 employees have already left the bank since June last year.
"We need to adapt to the structural changes that the financial sector is experiencing, and to remain competitive in a low-margin and highly competitive market, we simply have to reduce our costs," Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang said in a statement.
Some of the cuts, which will affect most departments across Denmark, would be achieved through voluntary redundancy agreements and natural attrition, Danske said.
Danske employs more than 22,000 people, of which 11,000 are in Denmark.
"Together with the existing hiring freeze, we hope that it can help reduce the number of actual layoffs at a later time," Head of Group HR Karsten Breum said.
Shares in Danske were up 0.75per cent in a broadly firmer Copenhagen blue chip index.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Employees in India face burnout at work during C-19: Report
BA’s ‘Queen of the Skies’ jumbos bid farewell to rainy London
EasyJet warns first ever annual loss could top $1 billion
SIA resumes Dhaka-S’pore passenger flights from Oct 20
Marico BD to invest Tk 2.27b for its capacity expansion
Low rates, lending slump threaten HSBC’s dividend ambitions
Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs in next 6-12 months
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft