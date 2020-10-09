Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin along with Deputy Managing Director and CFO Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Head of Retail Arup Haider and other officials, inaugurating country's first real time cash deposit machine at a launching ceremony held at its Head Office ground floor recently. Using these machines both         customers and bearer can deposit money in real-time at any City Bank account in 24x7 basis. Customers will get instant reflections of the transaction with an instant    notification message. Customers can also make cardless deposits.   photo: Bank


BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

NRB Global Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad pose at its 3rd Quarter Managers' Conference - 2020 held in the city on Thursday. All Divisional Head and Branch Managers' of bank has attended the programme virtually. The Main purpose of the meeting was to review the current business position of the branches and analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilisation of Human Resources.   photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Employees in India face burnout at work during C-19: Report
BA’s ‘Queen of the Skies’ jumbos bid farewell to rainy London
EasyJet warns first ever annual loss could top $1 billion
SIA resumes Dhaka-S’pore passenger flights from Oct 20
Marico BD to invest Tk 2.27b for its capacity expansion
Low rates, lending slump threaten HSBC’s dividend ambitions
Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs in next 6-12 months
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft