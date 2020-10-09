

Signing an agreement



M Anwar Hossain, Chairman of the Governing Bodies of Bangladesh Home Economics College (BHEC), Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Head of Corporate Banking Division of BRAC Bank and M Mazedul Islam, Head of Legal and Company Secretary of bKash along with their colleagues pose after signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations at the campus of BHEC. Under the tri-party agreement, the organizations will enable around 2000 students of BHEC to pay all types of fees through bKash.