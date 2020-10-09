2021 Davos summit shifted to Lucerne in May





The annual gathering of the world's political, economic and business elite traditionally takes place in January against the idyllic snowy backdrop of the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.

But it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, charged with remodelling the world economy in the wake of the crisis, will now be held 125 kilometres (75 miles) away in the plush Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne.

"The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community," WEF spokesman Adrian Monck said in a statement.

"The meeting will focus on the solutions required to address the world's most pressing challenges.

"Global leaders will come together to design a common recovery path, to shape 'The Great Reset' in the post-Covid-19 era and rebuild a more cohesive and sustainable society."

The WEF announced in June that the 51st edition of its annual meeting would take place in a hybrid format, then in August said it was being delayed for several months to reduce any risks to participants from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lucerne summit will combine both in-person and virtual elements, with participants linked to a network of around 400 hubs worldwide to incorporate dialogue with the WEF's "young global shapers, to ensure openness and inclusion", said Monck.

The summit will be preceded during the week of January 25 by digitally-convened high-level "Davos Dialogues", when global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021. -AFP































GENEVA, Oct 8: The World Economic Forum announced Wednesday that its postponed 2021 Davos summit, themed as "The Great Reset" in the coronavirus crisis, will take place in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 18 to 21.The annual gathering of the world's political, economic and business elite traditionally takes place in January against the idyllic snowy backdrop of the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.But it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, charged with remodelling the world economy in the wake of the crisis, will now be held 125 kilometres (75 miles) away in the plush Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne."The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community," WEF spokesman Adrian Monck said in a statement."The meeting will focus on the solutions required to address the world's most pressing challenges."Global leaders will come together to design a common recovery path, to shape 'The Great Reset' in the post-Covid-19 era and rebuild a more cohesive and sustainable society."The WEF announced in June that the 51st edition of its annual meeting would take place in a hybrid format, then in August said it was being delayed for several months to reduce any risks to participants from the coronavirus pandemic.The Lucerne summit will combine both in-person and virtual elements, with participants linked to a network of around 400 hubs worldwide to incorporate dialogue with the WEF's "young global shapers, to ensure openness and inclusion", said Monck.The summit will be preceded during the week of January 25 by digitally-convened high-level "Davos Dialogues", when global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021. -AFP