Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2021 Davos summit shifted to Lucerne in May

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

GENEVA, Oct 8: The World Economic Forum announced Wednesday that its postponed 2021 Davos summit, themed as "The Great Reset" in the coronavirus crisis, will take place in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 18 to 21.
The annual gathering of the world's political, economic and business elite traditionally takes place in January against the idyllic snowy backdrop of the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.
But it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, charged with remodelling the world economy in the wake of the crisis, will now be held 125 kilometres (75 miles) away in the plush Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne.
"The meeting will take place as long as all conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants and the host community," WEF spokesman Adrian Monck said in a statement.
"The meeting will focus on the solutions required to address the world's most pressing challenges.
 "Global leaders will come together to design a common recovery path, to shape 'The Great Reset' in the post-Covid-19 era and rebuild a more cohesive and sustainable society."
The WEF announced in June that the 51st edition of its annual meeting would take place in a hybrid format, then in August said it was being delayed for several months to reduce any risks to participants from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lucerne summit will combine both in-person and virtual elements, with participants linked to a network of around 400 hubs worldwide to incorporate dialogue with the WEF's "young global shapers, to ensure openness and inclusion", said Monck.
The summit will be preceded during the week of January 25 by digitally-convened high-level "Davos Dialogues", when global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Employees in India face burnout at work during C-19: Report
BA’s ‘Queen of the Skies’ jumbos bid farewell to rainy London
EasyJet warns first ever annual loss could top $1 billion
SIA resumes Dhaka-S’pore passenger flights from Oct 20
Marico BD to invest Tk 2.27b for its capacity expansion
Low rates, lending slump threaten HSBC’s dividend ambitions
Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs in next 6-12 months
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft