Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US oil-export projects stall as output slips

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW YORK, Oct 8: The coronavirus pandemic has stalled a once-furious race among energy companies to build deepwater oil export terminals off the Texas coast, amid permitting delays and rising environmental opposition.
Only three out of an initial dozen offshore US Gulf Coast oil export proposals remain before federal maritime regulators. They are being slow-walked as the coronavirus slashed global fuel demand and the gusher from US shale fields ebbed, said analysts.
"While these projects may be on the drawing board, they are more or less in a state of limbo given that in the current crude oil price environment, there's more than ample export capacity already available," said Andrew Lipow, president of consultancy Lipow Oil Associates.
US oil production has declined 18per cent and crude prices CLC1 have tumbled 35per cent this year, lessening demand for new export ports. Daily US crude exports slowed to 8per cent gain through July, down from 46per cent last year, according to US data.
Bluewater Texas Terminal, a joint venture of oil refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N and trader Trafigura TRAFGF.UL, remains far from a final go-ahead by the partners. The companies are continuing to supply information for needed approvals, Phillips 66 spokesman Rich Johnson said.
Sea Port Oil Terminal, backed by Enterprise Product Partners LP EPD.N and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, also no longer expects to secure federal permits this year, said Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey.
Permit reviews for Texas GulfLink deepwater port, proposed by Sentinel Midstream LLC and Freepoint Commodities LLC, also was suspended. Sentinel was not immediately available to comment.
While crude export increases have slowed, environmental opposition to the major proposals has soared. Environmentalists have petitioned federal regulators to halt reviews until the pandemic fades and public hearings can be held.
Sierra Club recently submitted a letter signed by 22,400 people to regulator Maritime Administration opposing the Bluewater terminal. It and other groups also have rallied opponents to Enterprise's SPOT terminal.
"There is huge community opposition around these projects," said Sierra Club attorney Devorah Ancel, who said many of those opposed to the projects are Texas residents. The groups oppose the projects saying they could lead to ocean oil spills and are unneeded.
There is no Texas export terminal capable of directly loading supertankers, vessels able to carry 2 million barrels of oil. Smaller ships are loaded with oil that is transferred to larger vessels farther out at sea, a method that proponents of the deepwater ports argue is costly and increases ship traffic.
As the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico led US crude production to as much as 13 million barrels per day, pipeline companies with shale oil supplies jumped into the deepwater terminal race.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Employees in India face burnout at work during C-19: Report
BA’s ‘Queen of the Skies’ jumbos bid farewell to rainy London
EasyJet warns first ever annual loss could top $1 billion
SIA resumes Dhaka-S’pore passenger flights from Oct 20
Marico BD to invest Tk 2.27b for its capacity expansion
Low rates, lending slump threaten HSBC’s dividend ambitions
Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs in next 6-12 months
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft