Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:59 AM
Sterling edges back to $1.30 as Brexit mood music brightens

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Oct 8: Sterling inched up towards $1.30 on Thursday as prospects for a Brexit deal appeared to improve, with Britain giving it a 66per cent chance of success and a media report suggesting officials might be more optimistic than they were letting on in public.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Council President Charles Michel agreed on Wednesday that some progress had been made in talks on a trade deal, though significant differences remained.
Analysts said a Bloomberg News report that in private officials were more optimistic about the likelihood of clinching a deal that official statements would suggest, helped sentiment.
"In any case, next week's EU Council meeting is not the hard deadline we had thought it would be but rather yet another 'stock-taking exercise'," said Marshal Gittler, head of research at BDSwiss.
The pound was last trading up 0.3per cent against the US dollar and the euro at $1.2960 and at 90.74 pence respectively.
Yet an overnight rise in implied volatility gauges to a two-month high of above 12per cent in sterling, suggested traders were prepared for unexpected moves in the currency as more Brexit talks continue this week.   -Reuters


