Traders for resumption of pre-shipment inspection to cut graft





PSI system in the country was abolished more than fifteen years ago when two foreign companies were assigned for cargo inspection, witness tests, actual value assessment of imported goods and their tariff valuation and such other things to end dodging of government revenue.

President of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association and co-chairman of the FBCCI Standing Committee for the Ministry of Shipping, Nurul Qayyum Khan told The Daily Observer that abolishing the PSI companies proved counterproductive. Many are now misusing trade bills by under-invoicing or over-invoicing and stealing money from the country under the cover of import and exports. He said many importers are showing their imported brand new goods as second hand products.

They are paying lesser duty in many cases fixing deals or succumbing to pressure of customs officials to release goods making informal payment. Importers have no way except depending on the customs officials mercy in the long documentations process and assessing goods valuation.

Nurukl Qayum Khan, who is also president of Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association further said, "I think the government should reintroduce the PSI system and deploy at least five companies, instead of two to run the job through fair competition."

He said the two PSI companies which worked previously in the country such as SGS, Bueeau veritas had many shortcomings and lacked transparency.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, President American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) said PSI firms may be deployed again however with proper scrutiny and background checking. Importers may face less hassles in documentation and clearing goods.

Ershad said engaging good PSI agents will support the country's trade activities but it is imperative for frequent monitoring and evaluation of PSI firm's performance. He said the government may take corrective steps if irregularities are found. They may be replaced or punished.

Another trade insider said currently the NBR is inefficient in its failure to gear up port activities and check increasing corruption at the port. Customs as the sole agent in dealing with imported goods are engaging in various irregularities, he said.

























