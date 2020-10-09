Video
Apparel export to US rebounds in Aug despite virus bite

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Apparel export to US rebounds in Aug despite virus bite

Apparel export to US rebounds in Aug despite virus bite

Apparel export redounds in August to US market when Bangladesh exported products worth US$ 594.76 million highlighting August a positive month for the country along with Pakistan, Myanmar and Lesotho.
But major shippers like India, China, and Vietnam could not see any positive turnaround on year-on-year basis for the same time. Vietnam exports remained negative year on-year basis,   according to US based organization OTEXA data and market analysis by Apparel Resources.
The latest data shows that Bangladesh remained the biggest beneficiary from apparel shipment     to the USA in August '20, marking 15.70 per cent growth over August '19. Compared to preceding month (July '20), Bangladesh export grew by over 36 per cent in August signaling a fast recovery both on monthly note and on yearly basis.
This year-on-year growth of Bangladesh has come for the first time in 2020 after being severely hit hard by COVID-19. Cumulatively in January-August '20, Bangladesh clocked US $ 3.48 billion in its apparel shipment to USA, noting 14.56 per cent fall on yearly note.
As far as India is concerned, speculations of strong order recovery are there for quite some weeks now, but the US import data doesn't go well with these speculations. India fell by 18 per cent in its apparel export to USA in August '20 as compared to August '19 having made shipment of only US $ 256 million.
By month-on-month comparison with July '20, there has been a surge of 20 per cent in       August '20, which is nowhere near to the surge it noted in July '20 (87.93 per cent) over June '20. China continued falling on year-on-year basis.
US imported US $ 1.82 billion worth of apparels from China in August '20, which is 41 per cent lower than what it was in August '19. On month-on-month basis, China's export however grew by around 15 per cent as compared to July '20.
Vietnamese shipment to USA too remained negative on the yearly note in August '20 as it dropped by 1.20 per cent to US $ 1.25 billion. The South East Asian country was also down on monthly note compared to July by 3.10 per cent.


