Govt borrowing from banks shrinks to Tk 3,033 crore in July-Sept





The government's borrowing from the BB dropped to Tk 21,083 crore at the end of September from Tk 44,353.5 crore three months ago. But overall borrowing from scheduled banks increased to Tk 1,59,772.7 crore from Tk 1,33,469.51 crore during this period.

BB's officials said that the government's net borrowing from the banking system dropped mainly due to an increase in sales of national savings certificates and improvement in revenue collection situation.

A BB official said that the government's payment to the central bank against its debts would lower money circulation in the market. This would help check inflation, he said.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told the Daily Observer, 'In the present context, payment to BB by the government is good as it reduces high-powered money from circulation in the market."

About the government's borrowing from the scheduled banks, Ahsan, also BRAC Bank chairman, said that banks have adequate liquidity for policy relaxation and reserve increase.

Around Tk 60,000 crore was injected by the central bank into the market against increased reserve, he said adding lower government borrowing was surprising in the context of lower revenue collection.

Lower spending by the government amid flooding in different areas across the country in recent months might be a reason for the lower net bank borrowing, he said.

The government may have also received some foreign assistance in the recent months that helped keep its bank borrowing down while meeting expenses by its own fund, Ahsan said.

He, however, predicted that the borrowing in the coming months would increase when the government would have to spend higher. Another official of the central bank said that the government had around Tk 12,000 crore in surplus money in its accounts even after its payment to the BB.

In July-August of FY21, the net sales of national savings certificates doubled to Tk 7,455 crore from Tk 3,660 crore in the same period in FY20. Meanwhile, revenue collection by NBR fell short of target by 10,784 crore in July-August of FY21.

The revenue mobilisation, however, entered positive zone with a 0.16 per cent growth in July-August period. The overall target is Tk 3,78,000 crore, leaving deficit of Tk 1,90,000 crore.

























