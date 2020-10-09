Summit Power recommends 35pc cash dividend





The recommendation for the dividend will be placed in the annual general meeting (AGM) to held digitally on December 14 next at 11:00am. The record date is November 15. In 2019, the company also disbursed 35 per cent cash dividend.

The company has also reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 5.17, consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk 31.50 and consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 9.42 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk 4.78, Tk 32.40 and Tk 5.67 respectively for the same period of the previous year. The company's share traded between Tk 32.50 and Tk 45 in the last one year. The company's paid-up capital is Tk 10.67 billion and authorised capital is Tk 15 billion while total number of securities is 1.06 billion.

The sponsor-directors own 63.21 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 21.71 per cent, foreign investors 3.65 per cent and the general public 11.43 per cent as on August 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.



































The board of directors of Summit Power Ltd has recommended 35 per cent for the financial year ended on June 30, 2020, including 15 per cent interim cash dividend, which has already been paid, according to an official disclosure on Thursday.The recommendation for the dividend will be placed in the annual general meeting (AGM) to held digitally on December 14 next at 11:00am. The record date is November 15. In 2019, the company also disbursed 35 per cent cash dividend.The company has also reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 5.17, consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk 31.50 and consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 9.42 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk 4.78, Tk 32.40 and Tk 5.67 respectively for the same period of the previous year. The company's share traded between Tk 32.50 and Tk 45 in the last one year. The company's paid-up capital is Tk 10.67 billion and authorised capital is Tk 15 billion while total number of securities is 1.06 billion.The sponsor-directors own 63.21 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 21.71 per cent, foreign investors 3.65 per cent and the general public 11.43 per cent as on August 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.