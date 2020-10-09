Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Summit Power recommends 35pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Summit Power Ltd has recommended 35 per cent for the financial year ended on June 30, 2020, including 15 per cent interim cash dividend, which has already been paid, according to an official disclosure on Thursday.
The recommendation for the dividend will be placed in the annual general meeting (AGM) to held digitally on December 14 next at 11:00am. The record date is November 15. In 2019, the company also disbursed 35 per cent cash dividend.
The company has also reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 5.17, consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk 31.50 and consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 9.42 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk 4.78, Tk 32.40 and Tk 5.67 respectively for the same period of the previous year. The company's share traded between Tk 32.50 and Tk 45 in the last one year. The company's paid-up capital is Tk 10.67 billion and authorised capital is Tk 15 billion while total number of securities is 1.06 billion.
The sponsor-directors own 63.21 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 21.71 per cent, foreign investors 3.65 per cent and the general public 11.43 per cent as on August 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Employees in India face burnout at work during C-19: Report
BA’s ‘Queen of the Skies’ jumbos bid farewell to rainy London
EasyJet warns first ever annual loss could top $1 billion
SIA resumes Dhaka-S’pore passenger flights from Oct 20
Marico BD to invest Tk 2.27b for its capacity expansion
Low rates, lending slump threaten HSBC’s dividend ambitions
Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs in next 6-12 months
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft