BSEC fines PILI sponsor for breaking share selling rules

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has fine fined a sponsor shareholder of Prime Islami Life Insurance (PILI) Tk 40 million for selling shares breaking rules.The regulator imposed the penalty on Wednesday at a meeting held at the BSEC office, officials said.Accordingly the sponsor shareholder Sabiha Khaleque will have to pay penalty worth Tk 40 million for selling shares without prior declaration.As per the BSEC rules, sponsors, directors and other insiders of a listed company cannot trade shares from two months before the end of its financial year to the date of board approval of the financial report."Sabiha sold off shares during prohibition and without any prior declaration breaching provision 4(2), BSEC (prohibition of insider trading) Rules, 1995," according to BSEC finding.