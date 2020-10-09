WB forecasts GDP growth at 1.6pc in FY'21





In its twice-a-year-regional update released on Thursday, the WB also warns of a hardest recession in South Asia, of which Bangladesh is a part.

The update estimated that Bangladesh will do better than its South Asian neighbours in GDP growth for the fiscal year 2019-20.

In FY2019-20, Bangladesh's GDP growth is estimated to be two percent, according to WB. The data published by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in August said it will be 5.2 percent.

"The global economic downturn will impact Bangladesh's economy. However, the policies that the government has undertaken to mitigate the impacts are in the right direction" WB Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Mercy Tembon said.

"For a resilient recovery, the government needs to continue to safeguard its fiscal and debt positions, build financial sector health, protect the poor and vulnerable and create a conducive environment for private sector development and job creation."

"South Asia is set to plunge into its worst-ever recession as the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on the region's economies linger on, taking a disproportionate toll on informal workers and pushing millions of South Asians into extreme poverty," the report reads.

The latest South Asia Economic Focus forecast a sharper than expected economic slump across the region, with regional growth expected to contract by 7.7 per cent in 2020, after topping 6 percent annually in the past five years.

India's economy, the region's largest, is expected to contract by 9.6 per cent in the fiscal year that started in March 2020. Regional growth is projected to rebound to 4.5 per cent in 2021.

Factoring in population growth, however, income-per-capita in the region will remain 6 per cent below 2019 estimates, indicating that the expected rebound will not offset the lasting economic damage caused by the pandemic.

In previous recessions, falling investment and exports led the downturn. This time is different as private consumption, traditionally the backbone of demand in South Asia and a core indicator of economic welfare, will decline by more than 10 per cent, further spiking poverty rates.

A decline in remittances is also expected to accelerate loss of livelihoods for the poorest in some countries.

"The collapse of South Asian economies during Covid-19 has been more brutal than anticipated, worst of all for small businesses and informal workers who suffer sudden job losses and vanishing wages," WB Vice President for the South Asia Region, Hartwig Schafer said.

"Covid-19 will profoundly transform South Asia for years to come and leave lasting scars in its economies. But there is a silver lining toward resilient recovery: the pandemic could spur innovations that improve South Asia's future participation in global value chains, as its comparative advantage in tech services and niche tourism will likely be in higher demand as the global economy becomes more digital," said WB Chief Economist for the South Asia Region, Hans Timmer.

Three-quarters of all workers in South Asia depend on informal employment, especially in hospitality, retail trade, and transport-sectors most affected by containment measures.























