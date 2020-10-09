BGB commander apologies to HC for implicating 4th grader into case





A HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the order after hearing on a bail petition filed by a fourth grader student seeking bail in a cattle theft case.

Advocate Md Jahangir Hossain appeared for the boy while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.

During the hearing Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol submitted legal opinion in response to a request of the court.

In response to earlier HC order, Nayeb Subedar Md Shahab Uddin of Sylhet's Jaintapur BGB camp appeared before the court and apologised unconditionally for torturing and implicating a 4th grader into a smuggling case.

The court acquitted the boy of the case after accepting the BGB apology petition filed by Md Shahab Uddin.









On September 20, the HC asked Shahab Uddin to appear before it on October 7 to explain why he had tortured the fourth-grader showing him as an adult over allegedly smuggling 20 Indian buffalos to Bangladesh on September 13.

The court also granted eight weeks anticipatory bail to the minor boy along with nine others, including six other members of his family, who were accused in the smuggling case.

BGB personnel Sahab Uddin filed the case on September 14 with the Jaintapur model police station in Sylhet against 17 people, alleging that they had been involved in smuggling 20 Indian buffalos.

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to conduct awareness programme at schools to prevent children living in bordering areas from being involved in crimes and smuggling.A HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the order after hearing on a bail petition filed by a fourth grader student seeking bail in a cattle theft case.Advocate Md Jahangir Hossain appeared for the boy while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.During the hearing Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol submitted legal opinion in response to a request of the court.In response to earlier HC order, Nayeb Subedar Md Shahab Uddin of Sylhet's Jaintapur BGB camp appeared before the court and apologised unconditionally for torturing and implicating a 4th grader into a smuggling case.The court acquitted the boy of the case after accepting the BGB apology petition filed by Md Shahab Uddin.On September 20, the HC asked Shahab Uddin to appear before it on October 7 to explain why he had tortured the fourth-grader showing him as an adult over allegedly smuggling 20 Indian buffalos to Bangladesh on September 13.The court also granted eight weeks anticipatory bail to the minor boy along with nine others, including six other members of his family, who were accused in the smuggling case.BGB personnel Sahab Uddin filed the case on September 14 with the Jaintapur model police station in Sylhet against 17 people, alleging that they had been involved in smuggling 20 Indian buffalos.