Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:58 AM
Lawyers demand punishment for rapists

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA) on Wednesday demanded exemplary punishment for the rapists.
They made the demand from a human chain formed in front of the High Court. They also demanded setting up of speedy trial tribunal to try the perpetrators to prevent such heinous violence against women.
The members of the organization noted that the incident of Begumganj, Noakhali shocked people from every walk of life.
Referring to the recent increasing number of rapes incident, they said all incidents of rape and torture had become daily occurrences.
Criticizing the role of local police of Noakhali's Begumganj they said the issue of such torture came to the notice of the administration after thirty-two days when a picture of the brutally tortured women had already gone viral on social media.
Expressing concerns about the contemporary rape incidents, they said such humiliation of women is a manifestation of mismanagement of society and the state.
President of Bangladesh Woman Lawyers' Association (BNWLA) Advocate Salma Ali said proper implementation of the Pornography Act and Information Technology Act along with the Digital Security Act can ensure punishment for the perpetrators.


