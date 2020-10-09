KGDCL’s vigilance activities continue





During the ongoing operation since September 6, a total of 4981 customer premises have been inspected and a total of 592 gas connections including 534 residential, 46 commercial, 11 industrial and 1 CNG stations have been disconnected due to arrears, unauthorized use of gas, leakage in internal lines, closure of risers etc.

About Tk 21.32 crore has been recovered from the disconnected customers till October 7, 2020 for arrears and unregistered gas bills.

Based on the complaints received from the customers in the emergency control room set up at the company's head office and Halishahar office and the information received from the teams during the operation, 28 risers have been shifted to safer places and 195 risers have been repaired since September 6, 2020, the press release added.



















CHATTOGRAM, Oct 8: A total of 16 teams are conducting operations in Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited's (KGDCL) affiliated area to detect and repair leakages, arrears and illegal gas connections in the existing risers in the premises of various categories of customers (CNG / Industrial / Captive Power / Commercial / Residential), said a press release.During the ongoing operation since September 6, a total of 4981 customer premises have been inspected and a total of 592 gas connections including 534 residential, 46 commercial, 11 industrial and 1 CNG stations have been disconnected due to arrears, unauthorized use of gas, leakage in internal lines, closure of risers etc.About Tk 21.32 crore has been recovered from the disconnected customers till October 7, 2020 for arrears and unregistered gas bills.Based on the complaints received from the customers in the emergency control room set up at the company's head office and Halishahar office and the information received from the teams during the operation, 28 risers have been shifted to safer places and 195 risers have been repaired since September 6, 2020, the press release added.