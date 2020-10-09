Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Hundreds held in Indonesia

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

JAKARTA, Oct 8: Hundreds of people were arrested in Jakarta on Thursday as tens of thousands protested across Indonesia for a third day against a controversial new law that critics say will harm labour rights and the environment.Thousands of security personnel were deployed to block access to the capital and prevent workers and students from demonstrating in front of the presidential palace and parliament.




Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said more than 400 people -- mostly teenagers -- had been arrested in the past two days, accusing them of provoking unrest during the protests.
"We are now questioning them," Yunus told AFP on Thursday, adding the situation in Jakarta was "under control".
The government hopes a new bill -- which aims to cut red tape by amending dozens of existing laws covering taxation, labour and environment regulations -- will attract foreign investment.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hundreds held in Indonesia
Sanctions over Navalny poisoning
Trump speaks with Johnson
Coronavirus: Key updates
Putin says he has noted Joe Biden’s ‘sharp anti-Russian rhetoric’
Trump wants US troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas
Police officer charged with Floyd murder released on bail
Kuwait’s new crown prince sworn in at parliament


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft