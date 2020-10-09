Hundreds held in Indonesia













JAKARTA, Oct 8: Hundreds of people were arrested in Jakarta on Thursday as tens of thousands protested across Indonesia for a third day against a controversial new law that critics say will harm labour rights and the environment.Thousands of security personnel were deployed to block access to the capital and prevent workers and students from demonstrating in front of the presidential palace and parliament.Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said more than 400 people -- mostly teenagers -- had been arrested in the past two days, accusing them of provoking unrest during the protests."We are now questioning them," Yunus told AFP on Thursday, adding the situation in Jakarta was "under control".The government hopes a new bill -- which aims to cut red tape by amending dozens of existing laws covering taxation, labour and environment regulations -- will attract foreign investment. -AFP